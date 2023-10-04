UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Reported Apple Harvest Festival theft under investigation by Southington police

A Southington police vehicle.
A Southington police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A festival booth owner reported that someone distracted her while another person snatched cash, an iPhone, credit cards, and other items from her car.

Southington police said it happened to the owner of the Thai Jasmine booth at the town’s Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday.

The owner told police that the cash taken included her business earnings from the festival.

She reported that around 9:30 p.m., she spoke with a short female who had asked her questions. The owner believed the female acted as a distraction while another suspect went into the car and took a bag from the front seat.

In addition to the money, phone, and cards, the victim reported that a Connecticut ID was also in the bag.

The vehicle was unlocked at the time, police said.

The owner reported that she and her family were working to track the stolen iPhone.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Southington police at 860-621-0101.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws went into effect October 1
southington I-84 backup - WFSB
Police seek witnesses of deadly pedestrian crash on I-84
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A bear with a birdfeeder in Connecticut.
CT’s new bear law is in effect. Here’s what it does
The Powerball numbers for Monday, Oct. 2.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in CT; jackpot remains on the table

Latest News

Amina Cox of Norwich was last seen on Sept. 30, according to state police.
Baby reported missing in Norwich
Connecticut's first 2023 horse case of EEE was reported in New London County.
First horse case of EEE reported in New London County
Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following...
5 people wounded in shooting after homecoming event at Morgan State University in Baltimore
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near the...
Motorcyclist killed in Plymouth crash