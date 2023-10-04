Reported Apple Harvest Festival theft under investigation by Southington police

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A festival booth owner reported that someone distracted her while another person snatched cash, an iPhone, credit cards, and other items from her car.

Southington police said it happened to the owner of the Thai Jasmine booth at the town’s Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday.

The owner told police that the cash taken included her business earnings from the festival.

She reported that around 9:30 p.m., she spoke with a short female who had asked her questions. The owner believed the female acted as a distraction while another suspect went into the car and took a bag from the front seat.

In addition to the money, phone, and cards, the victim reported that a Connecticut ID was also in the bag.

The vehicle was unlocked at the time, police said.

The owner reported that she and her family were working to track the stolen iPhone.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Southington police at 860-621-0101.

