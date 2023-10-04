SILVER ALTERT: 1-year-old missing with mom from Bridgeport

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are looking for a missing 1-year-old who went missing with his mother on Monday.

1-year-old Shamyim Collins went missing from Bridgeport and is believed to be with his mother, 39-year-old Elise Rosa.

They are believed to be in the Bridgeport, New Haven, and New York area.

Shamyim Collins is described as a Black male standing at 2′06″ and weighing 30 lbs.

Rosa is described as 5′05″ with brown hair and brown eyes. There was no picture available for her.

Bridgeport police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

