Stolen vehicle suspect taken into custody in Tolland

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) – Police apprehended a stolen vehicle suspect in Tolland on Wednesday, according to officials.

The suspect fled from a stolen vehicle on Interstate 84 near Exit 68 Tuesday night, according to the Tolland Resident Trooper’s office.

Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley said the suspect has “elaborate criminal history.”

Tolland Intermediate School was in lockdown as police were searching for the suspect, Foley said.

The suspect has not been identified.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s charges yet.

No further information was available.

