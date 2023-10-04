Teachers can get a free coffee from Dunkin’ on Thursday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teachers can grab themselves a free coffee on Thursday in celebration of World Teachers’ Day.

Dunkin’ announced that teachers in Connecticut can get a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating locations.

The promotion is happening all day on Oct. 5 and includes Dunkin’s autumn flavors, such as pumpkin. It does not include cold brew and nitro cold brew.

“Teachers are the backbone of our communities, educating the next generation of leaders to help keep our communities runnin’,” said Michelle McDonough, Connecticut Dunkin’ field marketing manager. “We’re excited to offer our dedicated educators a free coffee to recognize their passion and hard work.”

From pre-school teachers and college professors to principals and counselors, Dunkin’ said it wanted to give educators the coffee break they deserved.

