Torrington soup kitchen exec. director accused of forging community service letters for gift cards, cash

By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - An executive director for a soup kitchen in Torrington faces charges for taking cash and gift cards in exchange for lying about people completing court-ordered community service.

State police said they arrested Lisa Ellen Hageman, 55, of Torrington, on Tuesday on the strength of an arrest warrant.

Lisa Ellen Hageman faces forgery and tampering with evidence charges.
Lisa Ellen Hageman faces forgery and tampering with evidence charges.(Connecticut State Police)

The warrant was issued by the Inspectors of the States Attorney’s Office.

Hageman worked at the Community Kitchen of Torrington.

According to the warrant, in Aug. 2023, she provided a community service letter to a person who was required to perform 125 hours of community service as part of the disposition to a criminal case. The letter indicated that the person completed the court-ordered community service when it didn’t happen. In exchange for the letter, the warrant said Hageman received two BJ’s Wholesale gift cards that totaled $1,000.

Then in Sept. 2023, the warrant said she did the same thing for another person. This time, she accepted $1,000 in cash for the letter. The warrant said that particular transaction was recorded by an audio and video device.

Hageman turned herself in to state police in Litchfield.

She was charged with second-degree forgery and tampering with physical evidence.

Her bond was set at $100,000.

She faced a judge on Tuesday.

Channel 3 reached out to the soup kitchen for an update on her status with it, but hadn’t heard back yet.

