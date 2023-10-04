UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

UConn football head coach Jim Mora gets encouragement from father as Huskies seek first win

What's next for UConn football following winless start
By Joe Zone
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - This is not the start UConn football fans envisioned, especially after last season when the Huskies had six wins and a bowl appearance.

This is unusual territory for head coach Jim Mora, who never even started a season with two losses, let alone five.

But Mora is getting some big-time advice to help deal with this start.

He gets a call after every game, from his father Jim Mora Sr., the former NFL coach who won more games than he lost.

Mora is using that advice to help turn the football program around.

“It’s good to have someone like that, that can help you through those times, Mora said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws went into effect October 1
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Michael Larson.
Warrant: Co-founder of popular brewery tried to cover up involvement in deadly hit-and-run
southington I-84 backup - WFSB
Police seek witnesses of deadly pedestrian crash on I-84
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said periods of heavy rain are expected this weekend.
Technical Discussion: From unseasonably warm to a First Alert for weekend rain

Latest News

UConn women's basketball begins practice
UConn women’s basketball team holds first practice
What's next for UConn football following winless start
What's next for UConn football following winless start
UConn women's basketball begins practice
UConn women's basketball begins practice
The UConn Huskies.
Mora has no doubt about going for the tie