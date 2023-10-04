UConn football head coach Jim Mora gets encouragement from father as Huskies seek first win

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - This is not the start UConn football fans envisioned, especially after last season when the Huskies had six wins and a bowl appearance.

This is unusual territory for head coach Jim Mora, who never even started a season with two losses, let alone five.

But Mora is getting some big-time advice to help deal with this start.

He gets a call after every game, from his father Jim Mora Sr., the former NFL coach who won more games than he lost.

Mora is using that advice to help turn the football program around.

“It’s good to have someone like that, that can help you through those times, Mora said.

