UConn men’s hockey coach Mike Cavanaugh talks about starting the season on the road

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The UConn men’s hockey season begins this weekend with back to back games, Saturday and Sunday at Colgate.

Head coach Mike Cavanaugh talked about the advantages and disadvantages of starting the season on the road.

“Something that we did look at it wasn’t a deal we would’ve liked to of been kind of had a scheduling snafu. We would like to have these two games at home but with the veteran presence we have, I wasn’t as concerned about having a play these games on the road in and if you look at our schedule it’s I think it’s eight of the first 10 are on the road so it’s quite a few that we’re playing on the road early but sometimes as you alluded to. It can also bring a team together so you know whether you’re home or on the road you still gotta play the games. I know the national tournament’s played on the road so it’s something that we have to just be accustomed to and we gotta play our game and I’ve always said it doesn’t matter whether you’re home or on the road we’ve to execute and play our game,” Cavanaugh said.

Those first two games are Saturday and Sunday, 7 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Colgate.

