UConn women’s basketball team holds first practice

STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - The UConn women’s basketball team had their first practice on Tuesday.

While the end goal is winning the national championship, there are other goals to strive for along the way, including having a couple of super stars finally play an entire season together.

Including UConn senior forward Aaliyah Edwards, the Huskies have three bona fide all-American candidates. Those stars and a deep and talented roster have head coach Geno Auriemma feeling confident.

He also sensed that his players were anxious to begin practice.

“The kids were like, let’s get started, let’s get started. So this is our earliest start. I know I’m not nervous like I used to be 39 years ago but I’m just as excited as I’ve ever been,” said Auriemma.

The Huskies developed some camaraderie during a summer trip to Europe. Senior guard Paige Bueckers didn’t play overseas but she’s ready and ready to have her most productive season in the program.

“I’m feeling really good, I’m in a really good place physically and mentally. Still trying to get the rust off I haven’t played in over a year so it will take some time to adjust and get my rhythm and flow back,” said Bueckers.

“I’m the same way, I’m just working on playing freely, not worrying about a mistake or what’s going to happen playing,” said Azzi Fudd UConn junior guard.

At the beginning of the pre-season practice, things will be regimented, improvement is looked upon as a necessity This squad understand the demand of high expectations. It’s a long season yet there is never really a time to relax.

“It’s really put to the test when practice begins because you’re asked to be excellent and held to that UConn standard every day. It’s a challenge and there’s pressure but it’s a healthy pressure that will help you in the long run,” said Edwards.

Auriemma believes his team should be in the early season discussions of who can win a national championship, but everyone in the program knows you really can’t focus on the long-range goals until you make it to the end of the season.

Opening night for UConn is an exhibition on November 4 against Southern Connecticut State University.

