UConn’s Azzi Fudd looks to combine skills with leadership for the Huskies

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn Junior Azzi Fudd is healthy and excited about the 23-24 Women’s Basketball Season.

Fudd is an All-American candidate who hopes to combine here outstanding skills with strong leadership qualities as the Huskies try and earn a 12th National Championship.

In addition to her aspirations for the team, Azzi wants to be a stabilizing force on and off the court.

“We have a very different team than we did last year but I think to be consistent was my goal last year and I’m trying to bring that back. Be consistent, and stay on the floor the whole season, be consistently playing all season. I think the main thing is to be consistent and bring the team whatever it needs, whether it’s scoring, defense, whatever it needs. I think it’s a balance of everything. This team has been through so much the last few years, with injuries and not taking anything for granted. But we are not just out here like aw, I’m just happy to play. We still have goals we still have something to reach for. High expectations. I think that’s always in the back of everyone’s mind, it’s kind of the unspoken thing. But we’ve been working really hard everywhere, weight room, training room, on the floor. So I mean, like I said, it’s an unspoken thing.”

