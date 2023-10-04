UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

UConn’s Bueckers calls injuries a ‘blessing in disguise’

UConn Star Paige Bueckers has had an injury-plagued career for the Huskies.
By Marc Robbins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn star Paige Bueckers has had an injury-plagued career for the Huskies.

Bueckers has dealt with a couple of knee injuries, but is now healthy.

After missing all of last season, Bueckers completed her rehab and said she’s ready to remove the rust from her game and help the Huskies.  She said it wasn’t the ideal situation to miss an entire season, but it was a blessing in disguise.

“Obviously you don’t want injuries to happen,” she said. “But I think how I handled it is a positive in terms of changing my habits, and what I do.  And then still being able to make an impact whether it be on or off the court with my teammates. I would say looking at the silver lining, I think this will work out for me in the long term. Dealing what I had to now to help my future was important. I was saying the other day, I think I’m going to interact with the crowd more than coach and C.D. might want. But I’ve missed the game so much. I hope the people when they watch the game either on TV or in the stadium will see how much I’ve missed the game, my passion and joy and just playing the game. Just playing basketball again, that’s what I want them to see.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws went into effect October 1
southington I-84 backup - WFSB
Police seek witnesses of deadly pedestrian crash on I-84
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Why we are seeing more stink bugs, and how to get rid of them
Why we are seeing so many ‘stink’ bugs, and how to get rid of them
A bear with a birdfeeder in Connecticut.
CT’s new bear law is in effect. Here’s what it does

Latest News

Paige Bueckers
UConn's Bueckers calls injuries a 'blessing in disguise'
UConn's Azzi Fudd looks to combine sills with leadership for the Huskies
UConn's Azzi Fudd looks to combine skills with leadership for the Huskies
Aaliyah Edwards
Aaliyah Edwards begins her senior season with UConn
Aaliyah Edwards
Aaliyah Edwards begins her senior season with the UConn Huskies
Geno Auriemma - WFSB
UConn’s Geno Auriemma excited to see his team perform