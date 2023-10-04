UConn’s Bueckers calls injuries a ‘blessing in disguise’

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn star Paige Bueckers has had an injury-plagued career for the Huskies.

Bueckers has dealt with a couple of knee injuries, but is now healthy.

After missing all of last season, Bueckers completed her rehab and said she’s ready to remove the rust from her game and help the Huskies. She said it wasn’t the ideal situation to miss an entire season, but it was a blessing in disguise.

“Obviously you don’t want injuries to happen,” she said. “But I think how I handled it is a positive in terms of changing my habits, and what I do. And then still being able to make an impact whether it be on or off the court with my teammates. I would say looking at the silver lining, I think this will work out for me in the long term. Dealing what I had to now to help my future was important. I was saying the other day, I think I’m going to interact with the crowd more than coach and C.D. might want. But I’ve missed the game so much. I hope the people when they watch the game either on TV or in the stadium will see how much I’ve missed the game, my passion and joy and just playing the game. Just playing basketball again, that’s what I want them to see.”

