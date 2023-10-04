UConn’s Geno Auriemma excited to see his team perform

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team opened up preseason practice on Tuesday.

Geno Auriemma is beginning his 39th season as head coach and said he is excited about seeing his team perform.

Auriemma said he believes it’s a contender for a national championship.

“The excitement is to actually see what it can become,” he said. “It’s been hard the last couple of years because you’ve been under a black cloud. But even though there is a little bit of that now with Jana being out, the beauty of it is we never had her with us, so we don’t know what we are missing.”

He said this particular group hasn’t been together.

“You look back and Paige didn’t play at all last year. Azzi played like 15 games and Cara was in and out of the line up,” Auriemma said. “So, I’m anxious to see how the new guys blend in and it’s like that every year. You have vision of what it’s going to be like, and you have this unknown and I’m excited to see what that is.”

UConn plays an exhibition game against Southern Connecticut State University at Gampel Pavilion on Nov. 4.

The team officially kicks off the season against Dayton at the XL Center on Nov. 8.

