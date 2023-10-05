UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

16-year-old boy shot in Hartford

A teen was the victim of a shooting in Hartford on Wednesday night.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teen was the victim of a shooting in Hartford on Wednesday night.

Police said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the area of 46 Henry St. just before 9:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to Connecticut Children’s for treatment.

The Hartford Police Department’s major crimes and crime scene divisions were said to be investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a crash at Broad and Windsor streets in Windsor the morning of Oct. 4.
Car stolen from Windsor school with a toddler in the backseat; driver killed in crash
temperatures for Thursday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for fog this morning, then a First Alert for weekend rain!
Why we are seeing more stink bugs, and how to get rid of them
Why we are seeing so many ‘stink’ bugs, and how to get rid of them
65-year-old woman sexually assaulted while on hiking trail in Manchester
65-year-old woman sexually assaulted while on hiking trail in Manchester
Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting
Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting

Latest News

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Families left homeless after fire tears through Hamden apartment complex
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl on Oct. 4 as she walked along...
Man accused of following 11-year-old girl, offering to buy her cloths
temperatures for Thursday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for fog this morning, then a First Alert for weekend rain!
Wendell Edwards and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 5, including...
Eyewitness News Thursday morning