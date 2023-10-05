16-year-old boy shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teen was the victim of a shooting in Hartford on Wednesday night.

Police said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the area of 46 Henry St. just before 9:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to Connecticut Children’s for treatment.

The Hartford Police Department’s major crimes and crime scene divisions were said to be investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.