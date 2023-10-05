CDC director visits New Haven for groundbreaking of new health care clinic

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Fair Haven Community Health Care broke ground on its new clinic Thursday while also getting a visit from the nation’s top public health doctor.

The space that is currently a pile of dirt will all change over the next 2 years as Fair Haven Community Health Care expands its presence on Grand Avenue.

City, state, and federal leaders were all on hand for the ceremonial groundbreaking.

Expected to open in 2025, the new three-story facility would provide 26 additional examine rooms, along with labs and a pharmacy on site, as well as a community space.

Fair Haven Community Health Care has been a part of this community for more than 50 years, providing health care services for more than 32,000 patients a year, for everything from birth to elderly services.

Nearly 60-percent of those patients live below the poverty level and many of them do not have insurance.

That is why this community health clinic plays such an important role in this community.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the new Director of the Centers for Disease Control, toured the clinic and highlighted the work the staff is doing here.

“I want to acknowledge the incredible work of Dr. LeGarde who left her GI practice, had a vision for what she and this community could do together and it’s just incredible to see you taking this next step,” Cohen said.

Cohen said this fall and winter will be active with flu, COVID, and RSV. She said now is the time to get that flu shot and updated COVID vaccine.

“So even if you had COVID before or been vaccinated before, you’re protection for that decreases over time, and by getting this updated vaccine now, it allows your body to be in the best fighting shape it possibly can be going into the fall and winter when we’re going to see more virus circulating,” Cohen said.

To get the word out, Governor Ned Lamont and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro rolled up their sleeves.

While supplies are improving, it was not always the case. Some people have reported signing up at a pharmacy only to have their appointment canceled due to a lack of vaccines.

While the shot is still free, health experts say the difference is that in the first few years of the pandemic, the federal government ordered and distributed all COVID vaccines. Now it is the private sector, which has learned some lessons when it comes to ordering. They think those issues should go away over the next few weeks.

“What we’re seeing is day by day, more availability. I too have heard people had vaccine appointments that were canceled, I too had the same experience, but then was able to get one, several days later, so we just want people’s persistence and patience on this, when it comes to the pharmacy side of things,” said Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD with the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

When it comes to young kids, Juthani said pediatrician offices are able to order those vaccines as well, just like all the other vaccines you can get there.

Officials want to stress these shots are free, but for those who don’t have insurance or are under insured, the CDC has a website to help people get the shot if they want one.

