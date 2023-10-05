Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred Wednesday night in New London.

Emergency dispatchers first received notification of a collision on Jefferson Avenue around 10:36 p.m.

Crews arrived quickly, locating a 33-year-old motorcycle operator with serious injuries.

The victim was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Their identification is being withheld while their family is notified.

Members of New London police’s Investigative Services Division and Accident Reconstruction Team responded to assist.

A portion of Jefferson Avenue between Ashcraft Road and Coleman Street was closed while the investigation was conducted.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call the New London Police Department Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or text via their anonymous Tip411 system.

