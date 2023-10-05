UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in New London

The crash occurred on Jefferson Avenue.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred Wednesday night in New London.

Emergency dispatchers first received notification of a collision on Jefferson Avenue around 10:36 p.m.

Crews arrived quickly, locating a 33-year-old motorcycle operator with serious injuries.

The victim was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Their identification is being withheld while their family is notified.

Members of New London police’s Investigative Services Division and Accident Reconstruction Team responded to assist.

A portion of Jefferson Avenue between Ashcraft Road and Coleman Street was closed while the investigation was conducted.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call the New London Police Department Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or text via their anonymous Tip411 system.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a crash at Broad and Windsor streets in Windsor the morning of Oct. 4.
Car stolen from Windsor school with a toddler in the backseat; driver killed in crash
Technical Discussion: From record warmth to a First Alert for weekend rain
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for fog this morning, then a First Alert for weekend rain!
Why we are seeing more stink bugs, and how to get rid of them
Why we are seeing so many ‘stink’ bugs, and how to get rid of them
65-year-old woman sexually assaulted while on hiking trail in Manchester
65-year-old woman sexually assaulted while on hiking trail in Manchester
Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting
Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting

Latest News

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
Route 32 reopens after pedestrian struck by vehicle
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
WFSB Eyewitness News This morning 4:30 am - VOD
The crash occurred on Jefferson Avenue.
Deadly motorcycle crash in New London
Technical Discussion: From record warmth to a First Alert for weekend rain
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for fog this morning, then a First Alert for weekend rain!