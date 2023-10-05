Dogs rescued from Ukraine seek forever homes

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Dogs rescued from Ukraine are looking for their forever home, but they’re lending a helping paw to someone who needs their help from day to day.

It’s the mission of the Forever in My Heart Foundation.

“Animals were always a big, big part of my life,” said Mira Alicki, president, Forever in My Heart Foundation.

The foundation started as Alicki’s passion project to donate money to animal rescues. However, she said she wanted to do more.

“With my friends who were helping me, they said ‘ok, what can we do that we are not just becoming a rescue?’” Alicki said. “We talked to our trainer who started this with us and that’s how training service dogs became a reality.”

In the last two years, the Polish immigrant was tasked with an unexpected venture.

She said it involved hopping on a plane and going back to Poland.

“When the war started, someone reached out to me on Facebook, a Polish family who took in a Ukrainian family with a whole bunch of puppies and their dogs,” Alicki said.

The dogs from Ukraine needed a forever home and Alicki had the heart to help.

“At first, we brought four puppies last April, then two more in the fall, and then this year we brought five more,” she said. “It was a very hard process.”

She said the pups were the perfect fit for the organization.

Dogs like Amber and Aster were trained and started to get placed with hospitals, police departments and veterans.

Volunteer and veteran Ronald Catania said he saw firsthand how the dogs were more than just a man’s best friend.

“Veterans who have nightmares, with the dogs, they’re able to wake them up and shake them out of a nightmare,” Catania said. “[There are] dogs that can turn lights on and off. Just the comfort level is unbelievable.”

Seeing the success for vets, Alicki said she now wants to expand the program to others.

Dogs from Ukraine are looking for their forever homes with a child with special needs in a new pilot program.

No matter the disability, Alicki believes everyone can benefit from the love of a four-legged friend.

Anyone who would like to volunteer, donate, or fill out an application to be matched with a dog can head to the foundation’s website here.

