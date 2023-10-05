Families left homeless after fire tears through Hamden apartment complex
HAMDEN CT (WFSB) - Multiple people were evacuated from a Hamden apartment complex when flames tore through it on Wednesday night.
Firefighters were initially dispatched to Kaye Vue Drive after they received reports of a structure fire around 10 p.m.
Several people were forced from the building as a result of the fire. Crews said they operated at the scene into the early morning hours of Thursday.
Eyewitnesses recorded video of flames as they shot through the roof.
The fire was under control in about 2 hours, according to officials.
Firefighters from the towns of New Haven, North Haven, Cheshire, Wallingford, and Bethany responded to help at the scene.
Crews have been working to determine if anyone was injured and how many were displaced.
