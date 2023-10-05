UConn Sports
Families left homeless after fire tears through Hamden apartment complex

By Jay Kenney, Olivia Schueller and Hector Molina
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HAMDEN CT (WFSB) - Multiple people were evacuated from a Hamden apartment complex when flames tore through it on Wednesday night.

Firefighters were initially dispatched to Kaye Vue Drive after they received reports of a structure fire around 10 p.m.

All on duty companies currently operating at a 2nd alarm fire on Kaye Vue Drive. Please avoid the area. More updates to follow.

Posted by Hamden Fire Department on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Several people were forced from the building as a result of the fire. Crews said they operated at the scene into the early morning hours of Thursday.

Eyewitnesses recorded video of flames as they shot through the roof.

Eyewitnesses Kathy and Dough shared video of a fire at an apartment complex in Hamden that broke out the evening of Oct. 4.

The fire was under control in about 2 hours, according to officials.

Firefighters from the towns of New Haven, North Haven, Cheshire, Wallingford, and Bethany responded to help at the scene.

Crews have been working to determine if anyone was injured and how many were displaced.

This is a Breaking Story. Stay with Channel 3 for Updates.

