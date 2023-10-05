Former Hartford police officer arrested after allegedly falsifying traffic reports

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A former Hartford police officer was arrested for allegedly falsifying traffic reports, according to officials.

Michael Fallon was charged with forgery second-degree, perjury, and computer crime, Hartford police said. He was charged following an internal affairs investigation.

Fallon resigned from the department in March after he admitted to falsifying 33 traffic reports.

