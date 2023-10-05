UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Former Hartford police officer arrested after allegedly falsifying traffic reports

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A former Hartford police officer was arrested for allegedly falsifying traffic reports, according to officials.

Michael Fallon was charged with forgery second-degree, perjury, and computer crime, Hartford police said. He was charged following an internal affairs investigation.

Fallon resigned from the department in March after he admitted to falsifying 33 traffic reports.

Previous coverage of this story can be watched below:

Hartford officer resigns after falsifying traffic reports

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a crash at Broad and Windsor streets in Windsor the morning of Oct. 4.
Car stolen from Windsor school with a toddler in the backseat; driver killed in crash
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday Oct. 5. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Gorgeous this afternoon followed by a First Alert for weekend rain!
Why we are seeing more stink bugs, and how to get rid of them
Why we are seeing so many ‘stink’ bugs, and how to get rid of them
65-year-old woman sexually assaulted while on hiking trail in Manchester
65-year-old woman sexually assaulted while on hiking trail in Manchester
Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting
Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting

Latest News

Police Lights
Police say man threatens victim and his family after an argument
Tayshun Bowden-Lewis.
‘Inappropriate and Unacceptable’ State’s Chief Public Defender reprimanded by state commission
A murder-suicide on Clark Street in Hartford was under investigation on Oct. 4, police said.
Apparent murder-suicide under investigation in Hartford
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday Oct. 5. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Gorgeous this afternoon followed by a First Alert for weekend rain!