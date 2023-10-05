Hamden synagogue receives bomb threat

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A bomb threat sent to a synagogue in Hamden is under investigation, according to the town’s mayor.

Mayor Lauren Garrett confirmed to Channel 3 that the threat was received by Congregation Mishkan Israel on Ridge Road.

Garrett provided a statement on Thursday.

Today, Congregation Mishkan Israel received a bomb threat. Many similar threats were made the last several days around the country. Any threat to the safety of our community is unacceptable and is taken seriously. Activities at Congregation Mishkan Israel, along with their preschool, have been canceled for today, as the police investigate this threat. I want to thank the Hamden Police Department for their swift response to ensure the safety of our community. Our Police Department is actively investigating this incident.

Garrett asked people to contact the Hamden Police Department if they have any information at 203-230-4000.

