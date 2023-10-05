Hamden synagogue receives bomb threat
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A bomb threat sent to a synagogue in Hamden is under investigation, according to the town’s mayor.
Mayor Lauren Garrett confirmed to Channel 3 that the threat was received by Congregation Mishkan Israel on Ridge Road.
Garrett provided a statement on Thursday.
Garrett asked people to contact the Hamden Police Department if they have any information at 203-230-4000.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.