Hamden synagogue receives bomb threat

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A bomb threat sent to a synagogue in Hamden is under investigation, according to the town’s mayor.

Mayor Lauren Garrett confirmed to Channel 3 that the threat was received by Congregation Mishkan Israel on Ridge Road.

Garrett provided a statement on Thursday.

Garrett asked people to contact the Hamden Police Department if they have any information at 203-230-4000.

