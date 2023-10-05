‘Inappropriate and Unacceptable’ State’s Chief Public Defender reprimanded by state commission

(WFSB) - “Inappropriate and unacceptable” are the strong words being used to formally reprimand Connecticut’s Chief Public Defender, Tashun Bowden-Lewis.

The Public Defender Services Commission sent Bowden-Lewis a formal letter of reprimand dated October 3, 2023.

The I-Team was sent a copy of the letter through a source. The state’s Director of Complex Litigation, Joseph Lewis, then confirmed the letter, saying it was spread throughout the office this week.

Bowden-Lewis was appointed to the position and started as Chief Public Defender on July 1, 2022. In August 2022, she sat down on CT ‘22 to talk about her vision for the more than 400-person department.

On CT ‘22, she said she grew up wanting to be a public defender, and that she was passionate about representing those who cannot afford a criminal defense. She said she had 3 missions for the department: recruitment and retention, rebranding the division to focus on community engagement, and revitalization of the people in the agency. “To make sure they know they are appreciated, and they are valued, and we really, really support what they do,” said Bowden-Lewis.

The Public Defender Services Commission says that is not happening. The letter of reprimand calls Bowden-Lewis’ conduct “inappropriate and unacceptable,” saying her leadership has caused “low morale and dissatisfaction” which has “affected the ability of the division to recruit and retain personnel.”

The letter goes on to say Bowden-Lewis has refused to fill 17 open positions.

Joseph Lewis says because of all of this, caseloads are ballooning, and that this has all been “incredibly demoralizing and destructive.” Lewis went on to say that each caseload is a person and that this is a big distraction from the mission of the department.

The letter doesn’t just outline issues with retention.

The letter says Bowden-Lewis did not comply with state requirements when contracting to spend $15,000 on a deposit to host an outing at Holiday Hills in Prospect. The letter says the commission’s chairperson had to make a formal request of the Office of the Comptroller to stop payment of the check.

The letter says when the commission has tried to address any of these issues, Bowden-Lewis “resorts to unfounded allegations of racial discrimination when you disagree with actions or decisions of the commission.”

The letter gives a list of things Bowden-Lewis needs to comply with or she could be subject to further disciplinary actions. That list includes: “treat all division employees and everyone associated with the division honestly, transparently, and with respect”, “submit all proposed consequential discretionary expenditures to the Chairman for review and approval”, and “make all reasonable efforts to fill vacancies.”

The I-Team reached out to Bowden-Lewis for comment and has not received a response.

