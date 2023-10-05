UConn Sports
Man accused of following 11-year-old girl, offering to buy her cloths

By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man is accused of following an 11-year-old girl in Manchester and frightening her to the point that she fled into a Dunkin’ Donuts, according to police.

Police said they arrested 36-year-old Israel Santiago-Ortiz of Manchester on charges of second-degree breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor.

Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl on Oct. 4 as she walked along Center Street in Manchester.(Manchester police)

They responded to the Dunkin’ Donuts on Center Street around 2 p.m. on Wednesday for a suspicious person complaint.

A staff member at the business reported that the 11-year-old girl came inside and said she was being followed by an unknown man.

Police found the suspect, Santiago-Ortiz, near Center and New streets.

They said they learned that the girl was followed by Santiago-Ortiz as she walked east on Center Street from the area of Center and Cooper streets.

Santiago-Ortiz offered the girl gum and followed her across the street, police said.

At one point, they said he asked if he could take her to buy clothes.

That was when the girl went into the Dunkin’ Donuts to get away from him.

After they arrested Santiago-Ortiz, they determined that he had two warrants out for his arrest. Both were for failing to appear in court.

He was held on bonds that totaled $31,000. If he can’t pay them, police said he’ll face a judge on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

