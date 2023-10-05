UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man wanted for 2017 sexual assault of a minor apprehended in Puerto Rico

Jose Sanchez.
Jose Sanchez.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – A man who was wanted by East Hartford police for sexual assault was arrested in Puerto Rico Wednesday, authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said 44-year-old Jose Sanchez was wanted for three counts of sexual assault fourth-degree and three counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Sanchez was wanted by East Hartford police since 2017.

“Investigating the sexual assault of a minor May 5, 2017, the East Hartford Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Sanchez,” officials said. “After exhausting all efforts to locate Sanchez, the East Hartford Police requested assistance from the Connecticut U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force to locate and apprehend him.”

Investigators learned Sanchez was possibly hiding with family in Hato Ray, Puerto Rico. The USMS Puerto Rico Violent Offender Task Force then apprehended Sanchez, officials said.

“Sanchez remains in custody in Puerto Rico pending extradition to Connecticut to face the charges against him,” said the U.S. Marshals Service.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New gun laws are in effect
New gun laws went into effect October 1
southington I-84 backup - WFSB
Police seek witnesses of deadly pedestrian crash on I-84
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said rain could be heavy on Saturday.
Technical Discussion: From unseasonably warm to a First Alert for weekend rain
Why we are seeing more stink bugs, and how to get rid of them
Why we are seeing so many ‘stink’ bugs, and how to get rid of them

Latest News

Several police vehicles, officers, and K-9 officers were seen in the area.
65-year-old woman sexually assaulted while on hiking trail in Manchester
Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting
Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
Marcy Jones visits Northeast Winemaking in Plainville
Wine Wednesday: Northeast Winemaking in Plainville