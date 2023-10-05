Man wanted for 2017 sexual assault of a minor apprehended in Puerto Rico

(WFSB) – A man who was wanted by East Hartford police for sexual assault was arrested in Puerto Rico Wednesday, authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said 44-year-old Jose Sanchez was wanted for three counts of sexual assault fourth-degree and three counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Sanchez was wanted by East Hartford police since 2017.

“Investigating the sexual assault of a minor May 5, 2017, the East Hartford Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Sanchez,” officials said. “After exhausting all efforts to locate Sanchez, the East Hartford Police requested assistance from the Connecticut U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force to locate and apprehend him.”

Investigators learned Sanchez was possibly hiding with family in Hato Ray, Puerto Rico. The USMS Puerto Rico Violent Offender Task Force then apprehended Sanchez, officials said.

“Sanchez remains in custody in Puerto Rico pending extradition to Connecticut to face the charges against him,” said the U.S. Marshals Service.

