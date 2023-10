HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police said they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Hartford.

It happened in the rear of 35 Clark St.

Police said they were on the scene and planned to release more information later in the day.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene as well.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.