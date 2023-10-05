Plan in place to transform a section of downtown Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - There is a plan to transform a section of downtown Middletown, with everything from retail to apartments.

Right now, there is just a tunnel running under Route 9 connecting the riverfront to downtown Middletown.

It might be hard to picture, but there is a new look at a project some city leaders hope soon becomes a reality.

“This is the third time we’ve tried to get something off the ground. Hoping third times the charm” said Brig Smith, general council member in the city of Middletown.

Included in the plan is a way to “bridge the gap” between the riverfront views to busy downtown.

It’s something those who enjoy the riverfront often say Middletown has needed for a while.

There are three pieces to this puzzle. “Part number 1 is this big retail, residential development. Part number 2 is underground parking to serve the downtown and part number 3 is a pedestrian bridge to finally connect us from the river to downtown” added Smith.

Located just steps away from the old canoe club, which is undergoing renovations, the city is working with Spectra Development and Jr. Hargraves.

Now, all the pieces must fall in place. It hinges on working with businesses in town.

“This will make Middletown. It’ll put it back on the map, it’ll bring a huge amount of revenue to the city” said Houston McInvale of Middlefield.

So, the plan is there, but there is no timeline as of now. There will be many meetings coming up and steps to take.

