Police say man threatens victim and his family after an argument

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police continue to investigate a domestic violence complaint from early July.

Travis Henry, 27, of Bridgeport started an argument when the victim refused to turn his cell phone over. Henry wanted to see who the victim was communicating with.

Police said the argument escalated, and Henry began assaulting him by punching and pushing him on the floor.

Once on the floor, the victim said that Henry got on top of him and began to choke him.

Henry eventually left the victim’s house, but continued to threaten the victim and his family if he talked to police.

A warrant was issued on September 28, and Henry turned himself in to the Westport Police.

Henry was charged with the following:

  • Assault 3rd Degree
  • Threatening 2ngd Degree
  • Strangulation 2nd Degree

His bond was set to $50,000, but unable to pay it he was transported to Stamford Superior Court on September 29 for arraignment.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

