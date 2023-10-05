Police searching for 60-year-old missing Putnam man

PUTNAM, Conn. (WFSB) - Putnam police are asking for help in the search of a missing 60-year-old resident.

Jeffrey Livernoche is approximately 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 160lbs.

Livernoche was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a blue baseball cap.

The shirt and cap had Putnam WPCA logos on them, police said.

Police also gave information on his vehicle.

CT residents should be on the lookout for a grey 2015 Ford F150.

Anyone with information about Livernoche’s whereabouts is asked to call the Putnam Police Department at 860-928-6565.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.