Police searching for 60-year-old missing Putnam man

Jeffrey Livernoche.
Jeffrey Livernoche.(Putnam Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PUTNAM, Conn. (WFSB) - Putnam police are asking for help in the search of a missing 60-year-old resident.

Jeffrey Livernoche is approximately 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 160lbs.

Livernoche was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a blue baseball cap.  

The shirt and cap had Putnam WPCA logos on them, police said.

Police also gave information on his vehicle.

CT residents should be on the lookout for a grey 2015 Ford F150.

Anyone with information about Livernoche’s whereabouts is asked to call the Putnam Police Department at 860-928-6565.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

New gun laws went into effect October 1
