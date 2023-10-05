UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Scottish authorities sign extradition order for US fugitive accused of faking his death

Scottish authorities have signed an extradition order for an American fugitive accused of...
Scottish authorities have signed an extradition order for an American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah. In response to a freedom of information request, the Scottish government on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 said an extradition order for the man local officials refer to as Nicholas Rossi had been signed on Sept. 28.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Scottish authorities have signed an extradition order for an American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah.

In response to a freedom of information request, the Scottish government on Thursday said an extradition order for the man local officials refer to as Nicholas Rossi had been signed on Sept. 28. The government provided no other information.

The suspect has fought a prolonged court battle to prevent his return to the United States since he was arrested in December 2021 at a Glasgow hospital, where he was being treated for COVID-19. Rossi, who insisted he was an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight and had never set foot on American soil, repeatedly appeared in court in a wheelchair using an oxygen mask and speaking in a British accent.

The government signed the order after Judge Norman McFadyen of Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Aug. 2 ruled that the suspect could be extradited, saying he was “as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative.” The man had said he was framed by authorities who took his fingerprints while he was in a coma so they could connect him to Rossi.

U.S. authorities said Rossi is one of several aliases the 36-year-old has used and that his legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian.

Alahverdian is charged with sexually assaulting a former girlfriend in Orem, Utah, in 2008, according to the Utah County prosecutor’s office. The office said it found complaints alleging Alahverdian abused and threatened women in other states.

He also faces multiple complaints against him in Rhode Island for alleged domestic violence.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a crash at Broad and Windsor streets in Windsor the morning of Oct. 4.
Car stolen from Windsor school with a toddler in the backseat; driver killed in crash
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for fog this morning, then a First Alert for weekend rain!
Why we are seeing more stink bugs, and how to get rid of them
Why we are seeing so many ‘stink’ bugs, and how to get rid of them
65-year-old woman sexually assaulted while on hiking trail in Manchester
65-year-old woman sexually assaulted while on hiking trail in Manchester
Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting
Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting

Latest News

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Families left homeless after fire tears through Hamden apartment complex
Eyewitnesses Kathy and Dough shared video of a fire at an apartment complex in Hamden that...
iWitness Video: Fire tears through Hamden apartment complex
Deep River Board of Education discusses mold in middle school
Deep River Board of Education discusses mold in middle school
Deep River mold - WFSB
VIDEO: Mold issue more complicated than first thought in Deep River