Suspected drunk driver accused of hitting a woman who tried to cross a street in Windham

WINDHAM, CT. (WFSB) - A man faces drunk driving related charges after state police said he struck a woman who tried to cross a street in Windham.

Troopers identified the driver as Rodger Tillbrook, 47, of Windham.

Rodger Tillbrook was arrested on drunk driving related charges after state police said he struck a pedestrian on Windham Road in Windham on Oct. 4. (SARAH SALERNO | Connecticut State Police)

According to state police, the 44-year-old woman had been walking across Windham Road when she was hit by Tillbrook on Oct. 4 around 7:30 p.m.

Troopers did note that the woman was not in a crosswalk at the time.

The woman was transported to Windham Hospital, then flown to Hartford Hospital by the Life Star emergency helicopter for suspected serious injuries. The injuries were later determined to be non-life-threatening.

After she was hit, state police said Tillbrook continued north on Windham Road to his home. That’s where they found him.

Tillbrook was charged with evading responsibility and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol.

He was given a court date of Oct. 25 in Danielson Superior Court.

