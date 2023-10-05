UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Suspected drunk driver accused of hitting a woman who tried to cross a street in Windham

By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDHAM, CT. (WFSB) - A man faces drunk driving related charges after state police said he struck a woman who tried to cross a street in Windham.

Troopers identified the driver as Rodger Tillbrook, 47, of Windham.

Rodger Tillbrook was arrested on drunk driving related charges after state police said he...
Rodger Tillbrook was arrested on drunk driving related charges after state police said he struck a pedestrian on Windham Road in Windham on Oct. 4.(SARAH SALERNO | Connecticut State Police)

According to state police, the 44-year-old woman had been walking across Windham Road when she was hit by Tillbrook on Oct. 4 around 7:30 p.m.

Troopers did note that the woman was not in a crosswalk at the time.

The woman was transported to Windham Hospital, then flown to Hartford Hospital by the Life Star emergency helicopter for suspected serious injuries. The injuries were later determined to be non-life-threatening.

After she was hit, state police said Tillbrook continued north on Windham Road to his home. That’s where they found him.

Tillbrook was charged with evading responsibility and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol.

He was given a court date of Oct. 25 in Danielson Superior Court.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a crash at Broad and Windsor streets in Windsor the morning of Oct. 4.
Car stolen from Windsor school with a toddler in the backseat; driver killed in crash
temperatures for Thursday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Gorgeous this afternoon followed by a First Alert for weekend rain!
Why we are seeing more stink bugs, and how to get rid of them
Why we are seeing so many ‘stink’ bugs, and how to get rid of them
65-year-old woman sexually assaulted while on hiking trail in Manchester
65-year-old woman sexually assaulted while on hiking trail in Manchester
Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting
Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting

Latest News

temperatures for Thursday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Gorgeous this afternoon followed by a First Alert for weekend rain!
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl on Oct. 4 as she walked along...
Man accused of following 11-year-old girl, offering to buy her clothes
A man is accused of following an 11-year-old girl in Manchester and frightening her to the...
MUG SHOT: Man accused of following 11-year-old girl, offering to buy her clothes
The victim died at the hospital.
Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in New London