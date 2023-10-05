Tenants in Hartford are rallying for change

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The tenants living at 267 & 271 Weathersfield Avenue in Hartford have been dealing with squalor for two years now.

“It’s incredibly frustrating. These conditions are not healthy, they’re not friendly to our lives. So it’s very frustrating,” said Alberto Gomez, Tenant.

Gomez has lived in the building for 16 years, but over the past couple years is when he says things have began deteriorating.

The Wethersfield Tenants Union took the old building owners to court, and won, after the court said property conditions didn’t meet the standards for what they were asked to pay.

The old landlords have since sold to New Jersey based Arlington Management Group LLC, and now the tenants union says the new owners want to raise rent $200 to $400.

“We received letters asking us to start adjusting to the new price without having any rental contracts. We wrote them letters back refusing to pay what they were asking us for, and sent them our demands in August of 2022 with all neighbors signatures included,” said Victor A., another tenant.

Gomez showed Channel 3 the conditions in the home. There were cockroaches in the living room and mold under the sink and bathroom.

“The dumpster, there’s always rats all over the place and there’s always rats around the dumpster,” said Gomez.

Many of the tenants live in similar conditions.

Now they’re fighting back against Arlington Management Group for the quality of life they say they all deserve.

“They are going to tell me that the market dictates the price. And I say no, our voices also count. We are here to negotiate as a community for our families,” Victoria Ramos, Tenant.

Eyewitness News tried to call Arlington Management, but got no answer.

The city says this is one of the properties they’re keeping a close eye on.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.