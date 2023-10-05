UConn’s equestrian team competes with the best in the country

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - A little known club team at UConn competes with the best in the country.

These competitors are doing it with four legs on the ground, even sometimes in the air.

UConn has had an equestrian team for years.

The team practices at Horse-Barn Hill, which is tucked away on the east side of campus.

Thirty to 40 riders make up the squad each year. This group is participating in the many diversities of hunt seat riding.

“Growing up I rode the same horse, now every week I get to ride a different horse. They all challenge me a little differently so now I get to build skills in different areas of my riding which is a lot of fun,” said Abby Boyer, a UConn junior from Alameida, California.

The team competes in the fall and winter against various colleges in the region.

It is team and individual scoring. Do well in the region and zone competitions and you can earn a spot to compete at the national competition in the spring.

It’s a solid way to quench those competitive urges.

“Of course we want to win and we are very competitive, we do win and having the sense of camaraderie is really really important,” said Elinor Addonizio, a UConn junior from Richmond, Virginia.

Marilynn Bennett is in her first season coaching her alma mater.

Bennett turned professional after her UConn riding career and now she is eager to add to the program’s foundation and give UConn equestrian the proper guidance it deserves.

“It’s really unique that this program is on campus. A lot of schools don’t have the facilities on campus. The more that people know this is a huge draw,” Bennett said.

The squad enjoys a full practice, once a week. There are other responsibilities as well, such as caring for the horses, and integrating themselves into the community, just like any other UConn athletic squad and that helps these kids enjoy their immersion of being a Husky student athlete.

“You go into Gampel Pavilion and the environment, and the school pride and it transfers over here. Everyone is excited to represent the school,” Bennett said.

“Always Husky Pride we love repping UConn we wear our gear all the time,” said Addonizio.

A lot of hard work, and a lot of fun for these riders over a long season.

They are trying to reach their season-long goal which, is to put another banner up.

