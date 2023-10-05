UConn Sports
Voluntary recall issued for protein powder sold at Costco

The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across...
The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across the country.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for one variety of Orgain Organic Protein Powder exclusively sold at Costco.

According to a press release from the FDA, some of the Protein Powder + Superfoods, Creamy Chocolate Fudge could contain an undeclared sesame allergen, posing the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction to those with a sesame allergy.

The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across the country.

The protein powder comes in a 43.8 ounce/2.64 lb., white plastic package marked with the following lot number and expiration dates printed on the bottom:

Lot No.Exp. Date
3212 EL 147/31/2025
3213 EL 148/1/2025
3214 EL 148/2/2025
3228 EL 148/16/2025

So far, no illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA.

It’s recommended to return any unused protein powder included in the recall to a local Costco for a full refund.

