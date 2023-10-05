Woman’s body found in Stamford park

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman’s body was found in a park in Stamford on Thursday.

Stamford police said they were called to Mianus River Park on Merriebrook Lane just before 9:45 a.m.

They said someone reported an unresponsive female off of one of the trails inside the park.

Police and EMS responded to the scene. The woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

Stamford police major crimes investigators were said to be investigating the death. They said there was no indication that foul play was involved or that there was any danger to the public.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.