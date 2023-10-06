UConn Sports
5 miles of backup reported on I-95 north in East Lyme

By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Nearly five miles of traffic was backed up on Interstate 95 north in East Lyme on Friday morning.

The state Department of Transportation said the backup was between exits 71 and 76.

It reported the incident around 7:45 a.m.

There’s no word on what caused the backup.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 First Alert Traffic Map here.

