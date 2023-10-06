Arraignment held for second suspect in deadly Holyoke shooting

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A second suspect charged with murder in connection with a Holyoke shooting that critically injured a pregnant woman riding the bus and led to the death of her baby faced a judge.

Johnluis Sanchez, 30, was still in the hospital on Friday with injuries from the shooting, but he appeared before a judge virtually for arraignment.

Wednesday’s shooting in downtown Holyoke occurred around lunchtime. Sanchez is the second suspect connected to the shooting of an innocent bystander: an eight-months pregnant woman on a PVTA bus. Her baby later died.

“The commonwealth would request that the defendant is charged with first-degree murder and held without the right to bail without prejudice at this time,” said Hampden County Assistant District Attorney Matthew Green.

Sanchez will remain in custody, just like the first suspect, Alejandro Ramos, who was arraigned on Thursday.

An open firearms case against Sanchez was also addressed in court Friday.

“The defendant had an open case at the time of his arrest and it should be in your file,” Green explained.

“Mr. Pacella, your position on that?” asked the judge.

“I’m not in position to argue it judge…so I’d ask that it’d be allowed without prejudice,” said defense attorney Joseph Pacella.

Western Mass News obtained the court documents in the open case. We found Sanchez was arrested on September 19 in Holyoke on charges including carrying a firearm and ammunition without a license and drug possession.

We also found other cases dating back to 2014. That year, Sanchez was charged with domestic assault and battery and intimidation of a witness. In 2017, he was arrested for carrying a firearm and ammunition without a license and served time and, in 2018, he was arrested on an assault and battery charge that he eventually pled guilty to this past May.

Sanchez is scheduled back in court on November 3.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.