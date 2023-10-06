Waterbury’s Palace Theater keeps banned book conversation going ahead of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ adaptation

Waterbury, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury’s Banned Book week at the Palace Theater is coming to a close, but the theater is keeping conversations about censorship going.

Waterbury has hidden 10 copies of one of the most frequently challenged books around the city.

“I want to say there are maybe five in Waterbury there’s one in Naugatuck one in Wolcott, Watertown and we even went up to Litchfield,” said Brian Kimmey, Digital and Design Manager at the Waterbury Palace Theater.

You won’t find the free books in the knothole of an aging oak in those towns. Here’s a hint: check the free little libraries.

“We wanted to be able to have books hidden for anyone to come find. There were hidden tickets in there for the show,” said Kimmey.

To Kill a Mockingbird, the stage production is coming to Palace Theater next month.

“It’s a chance to explore those themes not just in books but in the performing arts space as well,” said Kimmey.

To Kill a Mockingbird was one of the first widely challenged and banned books, but it’s far from the last.

“You cannot ban a book because you disagree with the ideas in it,” said Tom Santopietro.

Brass City native and author Santopietro explores that argument in his book “Why To Kill a Mockingbird Matters.”

But his premise has pushback. The American Library Association reports a 20% increase in censorship attempts in the last year.

“If you try to submerge it’s going to be like Whack a Mole. It’s going to pop up in another place,” Santopietro said.

Maybe at a free little library as is the case with 10 copies of Harper Lee’s novel.

“There has been just a lot of conversation regarding books their controversies and complexities,” said Kimmey.

“I think we have to have to have those conversations if our democracy is going to flourish at all,” Santopietro said.

Tickets for the Palace Theater’s stage version of To Kill a Mockingbird at https://www.palacetheaterct.org/

