Bridgeport police search for man who stole cash from church donation boxes

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Police are looking for a man who stole cash out of donation boxes at a church in Bridgeport.

Authorities said it happened at St. Ann’s Church on September 25.

The suspect broke into the donation boxes and stole money.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Anthony Caiazzo at 475-319-0244 or Anthony.caiazzo@bridgeportct.gov.

