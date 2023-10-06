Bristol community hurting after latest attack against police department

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Last night’s shooting at the Bristol Police Department has reopened some wounds.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during last night’s shooting but the community is already hurting.

A piece of cardboard has been placed on the window where shots were fired.

The glass did not shatter because it is bullet proof.

“When you see the news all over the country, what’s happening, police men and losing the right to what they are supposed to be doing,” said Dan Sutula, Bristol.

This is now the second act of violence towards police officers, and people in town are painfully aware of that.

It was almost one year ago that three Bristol police officers were ambushed.

They were called to a home, and then shot at.

Two of those officers were killed, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

A third officer, Alec Iurato, was injured.

Iurato recently returned to work and was assigned to the Training Division to get acclimated.

“We have opened our doors to help the whole community, including the police department,” Stacey Recchia, WCT Health and Wellness.

Recchia is an outreach coordinator. She says officers and families have been coming to WCT Health and Wellness wanting to talk.

“It’s too much for anyone to hold it all inside of them. It keeps getting pushed down and pushed down,” Recchia said.

Right after the officers were shot last October, many people in town put blue lights up in support.

“You remember that it was October 12, we still have our blue lights in our windows,” said Candy Litwinczyk, Bristol.

Tomorrow, police explorers will be giving out blue lights at the farmers market on Riverside Avenue.

There will also be a candlelight vigil outside the police department on October 12th at 7 p.m.

