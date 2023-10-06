UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Bruce Springsteen announces rescheduled Connecticut show date

FILE - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Wrigley...
FILE - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 tour was postponed until 2024. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced the new dates for their postponed tour.

The show in Connecticut has been rescheduled to April 12, 2024 at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The original date was Sept. 16, 2023.

Springsteen canceled all of his September performances due to treatment for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

Springsteen’s representatives said all tickets for the postponed performances remain valid for the newly announced dates.

Information about each individual show, including details regarding refunds, was available through the official ticketing company for the specific date.

More information can be found on Springsteen’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl on Oct. 4 as she walked along...
Woman helps save 11-year-old girl who was being followed by man in Manchester
Suzanne Laprise faces charges for opening fire inside the Bristol Police Department, officers...
Woman arrested for opening fire inside Bristol Police Department lobby
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
A murder-suicide on Clark Street in Hartford was under investigation on Oct. 4, police said.
Murder-suicide under investigation in Hartford
Police responded to a crash at Broad and Windsor streets in Windsor the morning of Oct. 4.
Car stolen from Windsor school with a toddler in the backseat; driver killed in crash

Latest News

Suzanne Laprise faces charges for opening fire inside the Bristol Police Department, officers...
Woman arrested for opening fire inside Bristol Police Department lobby
Saturday afternoon rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Spotty showers today, then a First Alert for weekend rain!
Rain generic
West Hartford Park Road Parade canceled
Fire breaks out (file)
Hartford smoke shop fire caused by Molotov cocktail, firefighters say
Ozempic linked to serious stomach problems
Ozempic linked to serious stomach problems