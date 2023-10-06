Bruce Springsteen announces rescheduled Connecticut show date

UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced the new dates for their postponed tour.

The show in Connecticut has been rescheduled to April 12, 2024 at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The original date was Sept. 16, 2023.

Springsteen canceled all of his September performances due to treatment for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

Springsteen’s representatives said all tickets for the postponed performances remain valid for the newly announced dates.

Information about each individual show, including details regarding refunds, was available through the official ticketing company for the specific date.

More information can be found on Springsteen’s website here.

