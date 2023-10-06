UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Crocs releasing cowboy boots for ‘Croctober’

The iconic casual footwear brand announced it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.
The iconic casual footwear brand announced it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.(Crocs Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Crocs are going country in honor of the special month known by its fans as “Croctober.”

The iconic casual footwear brand announced Thursday it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.

The company said the cowboy boot has been one of the most widely requested designs in the brand’s history.

They will be available online and in select Crocs retail stores beginning Oct. 23, also known as “Croc Day.”

The Croc boots will be available for a limited time.

The company will also be celebrating on Oct. 25 with the unveiling of a “Crocstellation” in the sky.

Visit Crocs.com to access the filter to enjoy it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl on Oct. 4 as she walked along...
Woman helps save 11-year-old girl who was being followed by man in Manchester
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
A murder-suicide on Clark Street in Hartford was under investigation on Oct. 4, police said.
Murder-suicide under investigation in Hartford
Police responded to a crash at Broad and Windsor streets in Windsor the morning of Oct. 4.
Car stolen from Windsor school with a toddler in the backseat; driver killed in crash
The victim died at the hospital.
Waterford man killed in New London motorcycle crash

Latest News

Former Hartford Officer Michael Fallon.
Former Hartford police officer arrested after allegedly falsifying traffic reports
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Spotty showers today, then a First Alert for weekend rain!
FILE - Prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, center, sits next to Iranian...
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
The suspect fired multiple rounds at responding officers.
Woman arrested after firing gun inside Bristol police station