UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Dog found abandoned, malnourished in Wolcott

Earlier this week, a severely malnourished miniature pinscher was found abandoned on Lyman Road in Wolcott.
By Audrey Russo
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this week, a severely malnourished miniature pinscher was found abandoned on Lyman Road in Wolcott.

Wolcott Animal Control officers are calling it one of the worst cases of neglect they have ever seen.

Animal Control Officer Roz Nenninger says the dog’s diminutive size has nothing to do with the breed.

“It’s pure, basically, neglect. Probably one of the more serious cases I’ve gotten,” Nenninger said.

The dog was found Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. dumped on Lyman Road near the reservoir.

The dog was found by a good Samaritan.

The dog weighs a little more than 6 pounds, the size of an extra extra small bowling ball.

She is supposed to be closer to 14 pound, the size of an extra large bowling ball.

Animal advocacy group Desmond’s Army is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

“It allows the public to acknowledge that there’s a problem out here,” said Zilla Cannamela, President, Desmond’s Army.

The problem is an influx of abandoned and neglected pets that Nenninger blames on post-Covid-19 financial hardship.

“It was predicted to happen directly after Covid, but we’re finding at this point in time that it’s increasing throughout all animal control facilities,” said Nenninger.

No matter how many neglected dogs there are, Wolcott Police Chief Ed Stephens says there’s always a book to throw if the owners are caught.

“It could be up to a year in jail. If there had been prior problems where they’d been arrested before, it could be up to five years in jail for animal cruelty,” Stephens said.

The dog is not available for adoption yet.

Wolcott police say it could take several weeks before she is ready.

If you know anything about the dog or who dumped it, you’re asked to call Desmond’s Army at 413-717-8445.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl on Oct. 4 as she walked along...
Woman helps save 11-year-old girl who was being followed by man in Manchester
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
A murder-suicide on Clark Street in Hartford was under investigation on Oct. 4, police said.
Murder-suicide under investigation in Hartford
Police responded to a crash at Broad and Windsor streets in Windsor the morning of Oct. 4.
Car stolen from Windsor school with a toddler in the backseat; driver killed in crash
The victim died at the hospital.
Waterford man killed in New London motorcycle crash

Latest News

Technical Discussion: More fog tonight, then a First Alert for weekend rain!
Technical Discussion: More fog tonight, then a First Alert for weekend rain!
65-year-old woman sexually assaulted while on hiking trail in Manchester
65-year-old woman sexually assaulted while on hiking trail in Manchester
Ozempic linked to serious stomach problems
Ozempic linked to serious stomach problems
New England Brewing Co. could potentially move into West Haven beach
New England Brewing Co. could potentially move into West Haven beach