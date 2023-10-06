Dog found abandoned, malnourished in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this week, a severely malnourished miniature pinscher was found abandoned on Lyman Road in Wolcott.

Wolcott Animal Control officers are calling it one of the worst cases of neglect they have ever seen.

Animal Control Officer Roz Nenninger says the dog’s diminutive size has nothing to do with the breed.

“It’s pure, basically, neglect. Probably one of the more serious cases I’ve gotten,” Nenninger said.

The dog was found Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. dumped on Lyman Road near the reservoir.

The dog was found by a good Samaritan.

The dog weighs a little more than 6 pounds, the size of an extra extra small bowling ball.

She is supposed to be closer to 14 pound, the size of an extra large bowling ball.

Animal advocacy group Desmond’s Army is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

“It allows the public to acknowledge that there’s a problem out here,” said Zilla Cannamela, President, Desmond’s Army.

The problem is an influx of abandoned and neglected pets that Nenninger blames on post-Covid-19 financial hardship.

“It was predicted to happen directly after Covid, but we’re finding at this point in time that it’s increasing throughout all animal control facilities,” said Nenninger.

No matter how many neglected dogs there are, Wolcott Police Chief Ed Stephens says there’s always a book to throw if the owners are caught.

“It could be up to a year in jail. If there had been prior problems where they’d been arrested before, it could be up to five years in jail for animal cruelty,” Stephens said.

The dog is not available for adoption yet.

Wolcott police say it could take several weeks before she is ready.

If you know anything about the dog or who dumped it, you’re asked to call Desmond’s Army at 413-717-8445.

