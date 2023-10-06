Family Friday: Events for the first full October weekend
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WFSB) - From spectacular scarecrows to farm fun, there are some great local events to get you in the spirit of the season.
- Throughout the month of October
- Main Street, Old Wethersfield
- Dozens of creations along shops, museums, & other businesses
- Sunday, October 8th
- The Riley Farm Rescue, Canterbury
- 12:00pm – 3:00pm
- Meet Pikachu & Hello Kitty
- Trick-or-treating to meet the animals
- 2:00pm – Smashing pumpkins with the pigs
- October 6th – 8th
- Harwinton Fairgrounds
- Friday: 4:00pm – 9:00pm
- Saturday: 8:00am – 9:00pm
- Sunday: 8:00am – 5:00pm
- Admission: $10, children 12 & under are free
- Free parking
