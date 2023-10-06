Family Friday: Events for the first full October weekend

(WFSB) - From spectacular scarecrows to farm fun, there are some great local events to get you in the spirit of the season.

Annual Scarecrows Along Main

Throughout the month of October

Main Street, Old Wethersfield

Dozens of creations along shops, museums, & other businesses

Halloween Event

Sunday, October 8th

The Riley Farm Rescue, Canterbury

12:00pm – 3:00pm

Meet Pikachu & Hello Kitty

Trick-or-treating to meet the animals

2:00pm – Smashing pumpkins with the pigs

166th Annual Harwinton Fair

October 6th – 8th

Harwinton Fairgrounds

Friday: 4:00pm – 9:00pm

Saturday: 8:00am – 9:00pm

Sunday: 8:00am – 5:00pm

Admission: $10, children 12 & under are free

Free parking

