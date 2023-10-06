UConn Sports
Family Friday: Events for the first full October weekend

By WFSB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WFSB) - From spectacular scarecrows to farm fun, there are some great local events to get you in the spirit of the season.

Annual Scarecrows Along Main

  • Throughout the month of October
  • Main Street, Old Wethersfield
  • Dozens of creations along shops, museums, & other businesses

Halloween Event

  • Sunday, October 8th
  • The Riley Farm Rescue, Canterbury
  • 12:00pm – 3:00pm
  • Meet Pikachu & Hello Kitty
  • Trick-or-treating to meet the animals
  • 2:00pm – Smashing pumpkins with the pigs

166th Annual Harwinton Fair

  • October 6th – 8th
  • Harwinton Fairgrounds
  • Friday: 4:00pm – 9:00pm
  • Saturday: 8:00am – 9:00pm
  • Sunday: 8:00am – 5:00pm
  • Admission: $10, children 12 & under are free
  • Free parking

