Hartford smoke shop fire caused by Molotov cocktail, firefighters say

By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A smoke shop fire in Hartford was intentionally set, according to firefighters.

The Hartford Fire Department said it responded to 390 Franklin Ave., the Beloved Smoke Shop, in the city’s south end for a reported fire on Friday morning.

The call came in to it around 1:25 a.m.

Investigators discovered that a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the business.

The fire was quickly knocked down and contained to the shop.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remained under investigation by the fire marshal’s office and Hartford police.

