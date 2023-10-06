Home heating oil expected to cost less this winter

(WFSB) - It’s been an unseasonably warm start to October, but it won’t be too long before you need to turn on your heat.

When the oil delivery truck arrives at your door, it can seem like the price only goes one way.

“They’ve gone up. They’ve gone way up, so it’s getting a bit much,” said Elaine Stone in Manchester.

However, it’s actually looking like you’ll pay less this winter because more supply is available.

The price at Trinks Brothers Oil Company in Manchester was $3.59/gallon on October 6th 2023. In October 2022, the average price across the state was more than $5/gallon.

“I talked to my distributer this morning, and I agree with him: I think it’s going to be in the 4s. It’s going to break the $4 mark. I think it will, but I don’t think it’ll go as high as last year with the $5,” said Ron Trinks, Trinks Brothers Oil Company owner.

Prices dropped over the first week of October, but Trinks doesn’t recommend locking in a price. He no longer offers locked-in price options.

“It was not working for us, and our customers. Our customers locked in high one year, and then the price of oil dropped, and they were upset,” said Trinks.

Instead of locked-in pricing, Trinks offers a budget plan where you agree to a set price every month, but there is still flexibility if the price drops.

Tuxis-Ohr’s Fuel in Meriden offers something similar. They call it a cap-budget program.

“If the market goes down, you go down with the market, but you will never go higher than a capped price and that’s an attractive way to hit your budget without going over and also take advantage if the market falls,” said Katie Childs, Tuxi-Ohr’s Fuel Vice President.

Both companies agree that it’s been extremely difficult over the last few years to predict the market.

“To know exactly what it’s going to do is a crystal ball that probably nobody has,” said Childs, “It’s really based off of diesel fuel prices, so given that diesel fuel is sold across the world. Specifically, you had some spikes last year starting up with the war in Ukraine, so it all depends on the international situation as well as the domestic.”

“It’s all on what’s going on around the world, as to who is putting oil on the market, what’s Saudi Arabia doing, how much are we pumping in this country. It’s a lot of factors that play into it,” said Trinks.

Because of the unpredictability, Elaine Stone is on a budget plan herself.

“It’s helpful to have a set amount every month due for oil,” said Stone.

The plan has helped her find some stability, and it doesn’t require a crystal ball.

