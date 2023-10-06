UConn Sports
I-Team: Avon developer facing several lawsuits turns himself in on larceny charges

By Sam Smink
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AVON, CT (WFSB) - The subject of an I-Team investigation faces criminal charges after police say he took $300,000 from a couple from New Jersey to build a home, but never did.

In fact, according to the couple’s civil lawsuit, he never even owned the property he said he would build on.

Walking into the Avon Police Department with his bail bondsman, William Ferrigno, owner of Sunlight Construction, had nothing to say.

Ferrigno is currently facing several lawsuits by prospective homeowners, alleging he took deposits for homes but failed to build them, in Simsbury, Burlington and Avon.

But it’s one case in Avon, he’s now facing larceny charges for.

His arrest warrant is not yet available, but the victim in the criminal case filed a civil lawsuit that details the alleged crime.

According to the lawsuit, a New Jersey couple says they gave Ferrigno and sunlight construction $300,000 to build them a home on Windsor Court in Avon.

This was in August 2022. In May of this year, the couple says they learned the property they had paid for was sold to someone else.

According to the lawsuit, Ferrigno never owned the property and although he told them at the time they signed their contract, he had been in the process of buying the property from someone else - he never did.

The couple says they have not received their money back.

Ferrigno will be in court on October 18th.

The I-Team reported earlier this week that Ferrigno faces 26 civil legal actions, including allegations of stolen deposits, as well as several foreclosures and businesses alleging he failed to pay them for work.

He is also being investigated by the Department of Consumer Protection and Attorney General’s Office for issues related to a development in Simsbury where neighbors say he’s failed to address drainage problems and HOA fees.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

