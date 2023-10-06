Man dies from Hartford hit-and-run

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 34-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in Hartford late Thursday night.

Police identified the victim as Omar Espinal of Hartford.

Patrol officers said they were called to the area of Hamilton Street, just east of Hillside Avenue, for a report of a crash that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When they arrived, they said they found a man who suffered from serious injuries.

The driver fled the scene in the vehicle, police said.

Espinal was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Hartford Police Department’s major crime scene division responded to take control of the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

