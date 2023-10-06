UConn Sports
Manhunt underway for suspect connected to Castleton death

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they have expanded the search for a suspect connected to a suspicious death on the rail trail in Castleton.

Vermont State Police responded Thursday to the trail near 1587 South Street after receiving calls of a deceased female around 4:30 p.m. Witnesses told police of a possible suspect traveling north on the trail towards the Vermont State University Castleton campus after hearing gunshots.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5′10″, dark hair, wearing a dark grey t-shirt and carrying a black backpack. Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Police Friday afternoon said they have received numerous tips, including names of individuals, and that they are following up on all of them. They declined to comment on how the woman died and said autopsy results are pending.

Meanwhile, Castleton University was closed Friday and students were being asked to shelter in place. Slate Valley schools in Castleton were already closed on Friday for a previously scheduled staff in-service day.

“That was a little scary for sure,” said Natalie, a Castleton rugby player who says practice next to the rail trail ended abruptly Thursday afternoon. “We stopped and a few minutes later a state trooper came onto the field and escorted us off.”

“It feels like people might be on edge,” said Josh Brown of Castleton.

“Shocked, honestly. Stuff like that doesn’t happen around here. It’s messed up,” said Nick Fowler of Fair Haven

The search has expanded to nearby Fair Haven and Poultney after reports of people fitting the suspect’s description. Police are using dogs and other assets. They are asking homeowners and businesses to be alert and to review surveillance camera footage. They are also asking hunters to check their game cameras.

University officials say they will have counselors from the Wellness Center available for students.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

