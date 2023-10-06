UConn Sports
Mansfield residents upset after UConn changes approach to off-campus housing

By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Students are back in Storrs, and that means so are off-campus parties, which can sometimes get a little out of hand.

UConn is changing the way they handle those out-of-control students, and that has Mansfield residents, even the mayor, pretty upset.

“I wish the university would clamp down a little harder,” said Paul Aho, of Mansfield.

Aho lives on Eastwood Road, not far from the UConn campus.

Many of his neighbors are students renting homes.

“There’s more noise on the other end of the street,” Aho said.

That’s where Laura Sweeney lives.

“It’s been bad since I got here,” said Sweeney.

They both deal with off-campus noise, which gets common this time of year.

“Till 1 in the morning they’re out there screaming,” Sweeney said.

“We tell our residents call the police,” said Antonia Moran, Mansfield Mayor.

That’s what people like Sweeney do, except it’s not UConn police that show up. It’s state troopers.

“Around 11 the cops came, my husband said he saw the cops going really slowly up the road,” Sweeney said.

UConn has no jurisdiction over these off-campus homes.

Up until recently, the school had a staffed program, where Mansfield residents could contact the university and complain about students disrupting neighborhoods.

They would be punished, even up to expulsion.

“There are problems that are illegal, minor drinking, trespassing, so on, and also problems that really have to do with young people growing up,” said Moran.

UConn has scaled back this program.

In a meeting with town leaders last week, the man heading the program for UConn said budget cuts are to blame.

He said it won’t be staffed anymore.

UConn said the resources will still be there for Mansfield residents to reach out.

Moran said even though the program may not be as robust, residents with noise and party issues should still call the police if things are getting out of hand in your neighborhood.

UConn released a statement:

