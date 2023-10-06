UConn Sports
Moped rider accused of exposing himself to women in Farmington

A teen was arrested for exposing himself to two women as they walked and jogged in Farmington.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A teen was arrested for exposing himself to two women as they walked and jogged in Farmington.

Alexander Smith, 18, was arrested Thursday around 3 p.m. and charged with two counts of second-degree breach of peace and two counts of public indecency.

Alexander Smith was arrested for exposing himself to women in Farmington, according to police.
The first incident was reported on Aug. 20.

Police said they received a complaint that a male who rode a moped exposed himself to a woman who walked in the Devonwood area of Farmington.

A similar report was made by a female jogger about two weeks later. She said it happened near Judson Lane.

Detectives said they were able to identify Smith as the suspect thanks to a tip from the public.

He was held on a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with similar incidents to report should contact the Farmington Police Department, officers said. Detectives can be reached at 860-675-2460.

