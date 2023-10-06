Moped rider accused of exposing himself to women in Farmington
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A teen was arrested for exposing himself to two women as they walked and jogged in Farmington.
Alexander Smith, 18, was arrested Thursday around 3 p.m. and charged with two counts of second-degree breach of peace and two counts of public indecency.
The first incident was reported on Aug. 20.
Police said they received a complaint that a male who rode a moped exposed himself to a woman who walked in the Devonwood area of Farmington.
A similar report was made by a female jogger about two weeks later. She said it happened near Judson Lane.
Detectives said they were able to identify Smith as the suspect thanks to a tip from the public.
He was held on a $10,000 bond.
Anyone with similar incidents to report should contact the Farmington Police Department, officers said. Detectives can be reached at 860-675-2460.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.