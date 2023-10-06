WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New England Brewing Co. could potentially move into West Haven beach.

While the brewery pulled out of a previous contract with the city, West Haven City Councilor Collen O’Connor says they never backed out completely.

The deal would include New England Brewing Co. taking over the current Savin Rock Conference Center.

O’Connor says the building has sat empty for the past 6 years.

“It’s an eyesore right now and we would like to see something go into there, something to bring people down to the beach and help the area get more better looking,” O’Connor said.

“When I was growing up it would be a place where you would have your birthday parties, people got married here, and they let it fall into disrepair. I think sometimes we undervalue the assets we have here in West haven,” said Samantha Degennaro, West Haven

Richard Mackin says this type of business would be perfect on the West Haven beach.

“I would absolutely love to have a brewpub here,” Mackin said. “I messaged both the town and New England Brewing. It is one of those things where that kind of thing is lacking. I think it would be amazing to just sit and have a beer and just stare out and watch all of this.”

Degennaro says she’s on board with the brewery, but still has a few questions she needs answered.

“What does it mean for jobs? What does it mean for traffic? Just all the normal questions constituents would ask,” Degennaro said.

O’Connor says New England Brewing Co. should be able to answer a lot of those questions in an executive session with the council at Tuesdays meeting.

She says a public hearing will be scheduled in the near future.

