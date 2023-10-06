UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

New England Brewing Co. could potentially move into West Haven beach

The New England Brewing Co. could potentially move into West Haven beach.
By Hector Molina
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New England Brewing Co. could potentially move into West Haven beach.

While the brewery pulled out of a previous contract with the city, West Haven City Councilor Collen O’Connor says they never backed out completely.

The deal would include New England Brewing Co. taking over the current Savin Rock Conference Center.

O’Connor says the building has sat empty for the past 6 years.

“It’s an eyesore right now and we would like to see something go into there, something to bring people down to the beach and help the area get more better looking,” O’Connor said.

“When I was growing up it would be a place where you would have your birthday parties, people got married here, and they let it fall into disrepair. I think sometimes we undervalue the assets we have here in West haven,” said Samantha Degennaro, West Haven

Richard Mackin says this type of business would be perfect on the West Haven beach.

“I would absolutely love to have a brewpub here,” Mackin said. “I messaged both the town and New England Brewing. It is one of those things where that kind of thing is lacking. I think it would be amazing to just sit and have a beer and just stare out and watch all of this.”

Degennaro says she’s on board with the brewery, but still has a few questions she needs answered.

“What does it mean for jobs? What does it mean for traffic? Just all the normal questions constituents would ask,” Degennaro said.

O’Connor says New England Brewing Co. should be able to answer a lot of those questions in an executive session with the council at Tuesdays meeting.

She says a public hearing will be scheduled in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl on Oct. 4 as she walked along...
Woman helps save 11-year-old girl who was being followed by man in Manchester
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
A murder-suicide on Clark Street in Hartford was under investigation on Oct. 4, police said.
Murder-suicide under investigation in Hartford
Police responded to a crash at Broad and Windsor streets in Windsor the morning of Oct. 4.
Car stolen from Windsor school with a toddler in the backseat; driver killed in crash
The victim died at the hospital.
Waterford man killed in New London motorcycle crash

Latest News

Technical Discussion: More fog tonight, then a First Alert for weekend rain!
Technical Discussion: More fog tonight, then a First Alert for weekend rain!
65-year-old woman sexually assaulted while on hiking trail in Manchester
65-year-old woman sexually assaulted while on hiking trail in Manchester
Ozempic linked to serious stomach problems
Ozempic linked to serious stomach problems
Dog found abandoned, malnourished in Wolcott
Dog found abandoned, malnourished in Wolcott