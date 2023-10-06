UConn Sports
Ozempic linked to serious stomach problems

Losing weight with a popular diabetes drugs might come with some serious gastrointestinal issues.
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT
(WFSB) - Losing weight with a popular diabetes drug might come with some serious gastrointestinal issues.

“There are expected side affects of the medication as your body is getting adjusted to them but there are also red flags that they should be aware about,” said Dr. Jore Moren, Yale New Haven School of Medicine.

There were about 40,000,000 prescriptions in the US in 2020 of Wegovy, Ozempic, Sazenda and Victoza, all either used once a week or once a day, to treat type 2 diabetes or help with weight loss.

“As we know the prevalence of obesity is high, about 42% in the US and so as a result there has been a very high demand for this medication,” said Dr. Moren.

The labels note that common side effects include nausea, constipation and vomiting.

A new study from the University of British Columbia found that those who used the drugs are at a higher risk for pancreatitis and bowel obstructions

The study notes that about 1% of people taking Ozempic were diagnosed with stomach paralysis.

While the study states these symptoms are rare, the high demand leaves a significant amount of people with these issues.

Dr. Moren says he’s seen an increase of Connecticut residents asking about starting these medications for weight loss.

“A lot of patients may be obtaining medications for weight loss or diabetes, and they may not have that continuous follow-up. I think it’s really important to understand that obesity is a chronic disease, and it’s something that requires close monitoring to prevent complications such as these rare ones mentioned in this study,” Dr. Moren said.

Now, grocery stores are blaming Ozempic for slimming profits.

Walmart says it’s seen smaller grocery checkouts from people taking these medications.

“These medications have been shown to decrease gastric emptying, which as it defaults slows down digestion. What that does is it makes you feel full for a long period of time so you don’t consume as many calories,” Dr. Moren explained.

The researchers of this study hope drug makers consider updating warning labels.

