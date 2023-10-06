UConn Sports
Players step up for UConn as center Donovan Clingan misses time with injury

By Joe Zone
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley talked about his center Donovan Clingan, who is missing time with a sore foot.

“The things we are doing with him keep him in shape. He’s not gonna need tons of reps,” Hurley said.

Clingan hurt his foot last week in practice. He’s gonna miss a while, but according to Hurley he should be ready to go for the start of the regular season.

“We take great care of our players in the locker room and we don’t rush anyone back and we trust our medical people, when you’re clear, yeah you gotta trust. The medical people will tell us when he is healthy and I think the transition to get him back in. He can return it to a better team, which I think makes it easier,” Hurley said.

With Clingan out, others step up like big man is Samson Johnson.

“He’s been waiting for, really patiently, his opportunity to get out in front of big-time college basketball atmospheres and just be in the mix. Everyone that’s played here knows how talented he is and then I’m on record of saying his talents from day one. He’s healthy and he’s got a chance now to show how talented he is,” said Hurley.

The next big event for UConn basketball, is First Night, next Friday at 7 p.m. It will be televised live on Channel 3.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

